EU to extend vaccine export control mechanism until end of Sept

Vials labelled &quot;Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine&quot; are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
European Union governments have supported a plan to extend a mechanism to monitor and potentially limit the export of Covid-19 vaccines from the EU, a European Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The decision paves the way for the Commission to formally extend in the coming days the extraordinary mechanism until the end of September, an EU official said. The mechanism would otherwise expire at the end of June.

EU / Covid -19 Vaccine Roll Out

