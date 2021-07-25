Delta variant reported in 124 territories worldwide: WHO

Healthcare workers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) prepare themselves to treat patients at the emergency hospital for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

The Delta variant of Covid-19 has been spreading globally as coronavirus cases soar. The variant has now been detected in 124 territories worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

It is expected to become the dominant variant globally in the coming months, with the WHO predicting that there could be more than 200 million confirmed cases within a matter of weeks, reports the MSN.

Infections are rising, particularly in Europe and the western Pacific region. Some Western countries have started to ease restrictions as death rates have dropped. But those without access to vaccines or with a slower vaccine rollout are facing a deadlier threat.

The first cases of Delta variant were identified in India, but it has been reported in lots of countries around the world. It is a variant of concern, meaning it has undergone some genetic changes that are potentially worrying in terms of transmissibility and vaccine escape.

In some countries, including the UK, Delta has become the dominant type of Covid circulating.

Experts have said that vaccines still work well to protect against severe disease caused by this variant.