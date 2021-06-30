Day after 40,000 new Covid-19 cases, India's daily caseload rises to 45,951

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
30 June, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 11:01 am

Related News

Day after 40,000 new Covid-19 cases, India's daily caseload rises to 45,951

With this, India's cumulative Covid-19 caseload has risen to 30,362,848 including 398,454 deaths, of which 817 took place the last 24 hours. A day ago, there were 37,566 fresh infections and 907 deaths

Hindustan Times
30 June, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 11:01 am
Photo: A health workers conducting a Covid-19 test, Photo: PTI via Hindustan Times
Photo: A health workers conducting a Covid-19 test, Photo: PTI via Hindustan Times

India reported 45,951 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally to 30,362,848, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) dashboard, updated at 8am on Wednesday, showed. In the same period, 817 people succumbed due to the viral disease ,taking the death toll to 398,454 or 1.31 % of the total infections.

On June 28 and 29, the country saw 46,148 and 37,566 coronavirus cases respectively from the preceding 24-hour period. The respective daily death toll, meanwhile, stood at 979 and 907.

Total number of samples tested for Covid-19 has passed the 410-million mark, and is currently at 410,100,044, data shared by the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed. Of these, 1,960,757 tests were conducted on June 29, as against 1,768,008 on June 28, as per ICMR.

With daily Covid-19 cases declining, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday directed states and Union territories to focus on a "five-fold" strategy for effective Covid-19 management. Also on Tuesday, the country got its fifth anti-Covid vaccine, with pharma firm Cipla being granted approval to import US pharmaceutical major Moderna's mRNA technology-based shot to India.

 

Top News / World+Biz

India / Covid -19 / tally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

15h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  