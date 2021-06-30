Day after 40,000 new Covid-19 cases, India's daily caseload rises to 45,951

India reported 45,951 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally to 30,362,848, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) dashboard, updated at 8am on Wednesday, showed. In the same period, 817 people succumbed due to the viral disease ,taking the death toll to 398,454 or 1.31 % of the total infections.

On June 28 and 29, the country saw 46,148 and 37,566 coronavirus cases respectively from the preceding 24-hour period. The respective daily death toll, meanwhile, stood at 979 and 907.

Total number of samples tested for Covid-19 has passed the 410-million mark, and is currently at 410,100,044, data shared by the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed. Of these, 1,960,757 tests were conducted on June 29, as against 1,768,008 on June 28, as per ICMR.

With daily Covid-19 cases declining, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday directed states and Union territories to focus on a "five-fold" strategy for effective Covid-19 management. Also on Tuesday, the country got its fifth anti-Covid vaccine, with pharma firm Cipla being granted approval to import US pharmaceutical major Moderna's mRNA technology-based shot to India.