Covid self-isolation in UK being cut to five full days

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:02 pm

Related News

Covid self-isolation in UK being cut to five full days

From Monday, people will be able to leave isolation after negative lateral flow tests on days five and six

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:02 pm
Covid self-isolation in UK being cut to five full days

The self-isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 is being cut to five full days in England, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said.

From Monday, people will be able to leave isolation after negative lateral flow tests on days five and six, report BBC.

Ministers had touted the move as a way to reduce staffing pressures in some sectors, including the NHS.

The self-isolation period was cut from 10 to seven days with negative tests on days six and seven back in December.

Mr Javid said that the country was the "freest in Europe" and was "leading the world in how to live with Covid".

He said the self-isolation period was aimed at maximising activity in the economy while "minimising the risk of people leaving isolation".

UK Health Security Agency data showed that two-thirds of positive cases were no longer infectious by day five, he said.

With a second negative test people will be able to leave isolation "at the start of day six", he added.

"These two tests are critical to these balanced and proportionate plans, and I'd urge everyone to take advantage of the capacity we have built up in tests so we can restore the freedoms to this country while we're keeping everyone safe," he said.

The health secretary reiterated the government's commitment to compulsory vaccinations for healthcare workers, saying that uptake had been "very promising" since the announcement of vaccine mandates.

 

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

UK / UK isolation / Covid self-isolation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

5h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

7h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

10h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

30m | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

30m | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

5h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike