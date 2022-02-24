Covid raises risk of mental health problems; new Omicron version not making people sicker in S Africa

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
24 February, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 10:19 am

Related News

Covid raises risk of mental health problems; new Omicron version not making people sicker in S Africa

Psychological stress from the pandemic may be widespread

Reuters
24 February, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 10:19 am
People queue at a popup Covid-19 testing site in New York, US, December 3, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People queue at a popup Covid-19 testing site in New York, US, December 3, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The following is a summary of some recent studies on Covid-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

Coronavirus infection raises risk of mental health issues

Psychological stress from the pandemic may be widespread, but those who have had Covid-19 are at much higher risk for new mental health problems than individuals who have managed to avoid the virus, according to a new study.

Researchers compared nearly 154,000 people who survived at least a month after a SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis to more than 5.6 million peers without prior Covid infections. Over the course of one year, infection survivors were at 35% higher risk of new anxiety disorders, 39% higher risk for new depressive disorders, 55% higher risk for new use of antidepressants, 34% higher risk for a new opioid use disorder, and 20% higher risk for a new non-opioid substance use disorder. They were also at 80% higher risk for newly detected neurocognitive decline and 41% higher risk for a new diagnosis of sleep disorders.

Top News / World+Biz

Covid / mental health / south africa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

26m | Panorama
10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

11m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What does it take to get into MIT?

1h | Pursuit
Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

18h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

18h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused