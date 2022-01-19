Covid pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/AFP
19 January, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 11:02 am

Related News

Covid pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO

"Make no mistake: Omicron is causing hospitalisations and deaths, and even the less severe cases are inundating health facilities."

BSS/AFP
19 January, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 11:02 am
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, gestures during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, gestures during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, the World Health Organization chief said Tuesday, cautioning against a narrative that the fast-spreading Omicron variant is risk-free.

"This pandemic is nowhere near over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from the WHO's headquarters in Geneva.

The UN health agency chief warned against dismissing as mild the coronavirus variant Omicron, which has spread like wildfire around the globe since it was first detected in southern Africa in November.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is much more contagious than previous strains but seems to cause less serious disease.

That has triggered a debate on whether the virus is on the verge of passing from the pandemic phase to becoming an endemic disease that humanity can live with -- with the implication that the danger will have passed.

But the WHO has warned that the sheer numbers of people infected will mean many people are still falling seriously ill and dying.

- Misleading narrative -

"An exponential rise in cases, regardless of the severity of the individual variants, leads to inevitable increase in hospitalisations and deaths," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told Tuesday's press conference.

Tedros agreed.

"Omicron may be less severe, on average, but the narrative that it is a mild disease is misleading," he said.

"Make no mistake: Omicron is causing hospitalisations and deaths, and even the less severe cases are inundating health facilities."

He said there were indications that the Omicron-fuelled surge of Covid cases may have peaked in some countries.

This, he said, "gives hope that the worst of this latest wave is done with, but no country is out of the woods yet."

Tedros said there was an urgent need to remove the pressure building on health systems, especially in countries that still have low vaccination coverage.

"Now is not the time to give up and wave the white flag," he said.

"We can still significantly reduce the impact of the current wave by sharing and using health tools effectively, and implementing public health and social measures that we know work."

- 45,000 weekly Covid deaths -

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid, agreed, pointing out that some 45,000 deaths from the disease were still being registered worldwide every week.

"That shouldn't be happening, because we have tools at hand," she told reporters.

Data indicate that existing Covid vaccines are less effective in protecting against Omicron transmission than against previous strains.

Some pharmaceutical companies are in the process of making vaccines that better target the variant, but WHO said that was not necessarily the way out of the crisis.

While the idea of variant-specific vaccines might be enticing, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan cautioned that since they take months to develop, "the danger is that you will be always trying to play catch-up with the next variant."

A better approach, therefore, she said, might be to try to develop so-called "multivalent vaccines or, ideally, to have a pan-coronavirus vaccine."

In the meantime, WHO stressed that the existing vaccines still do a good job of protecting against developing severe Covid disease, reiterating the importance of ensuring broader, more equitable access to the jabs.

"Vaccines may be less effective at preventing infection and transmission of Omicron than they were for previous variants, but they still are exceptionally good at preventing serious disease and death," Tedros said.

Health experts warn that allowing Covid to spread unabated in some places dramatically increases the chance of new, more dangerous variants emerging.

"With the incredible growth of Omicron globally, new variants are likely to emerge," Tedros cautioned.

Top News / World+Biz

WHO / Covid / pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

42m | Panorama
Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

20h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

22h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

14h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

14h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

15h | Videos
Last Road Of The World

Last Road Of The World

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant