Covid-infected Bangladesh returnee tests negative for Omicron in West Bengal

A man, who was found infected with Covid-19 in India's West Bengal state after returning from Bangladesh, tested negative for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official of the Indian health department said on Thursday (16 December).

The patient contracted the Delta strain of coronavirus, reports the Deccan Herald citing the PTI.

The man, a resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, was found positive for the disease on 10 December, and his sample was sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he had contracted the new Omicron variant, which has been classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

"We have received the report of the Bangladesh returnee. He is infected with Delta variant," the official said.

The patient is undergoing treatment in the state-run Beleghata ID and BG Hospital.

Earlier, a woman, who was also found infected with Covid-19 here after coming from the UK, tested negative for the Omicron strain.