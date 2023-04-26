Covid here to stay but moving out of emergency phase: WHO

World Health Organization logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
World Health Organization logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

The virus causing Covid-19 is here to stay but the world is beginning to transition out of the emergency phase of the pandemic, the World Health Organisation's chief said on Wednesday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing that the UN agency will publish a guide for countries next week on how to move from an emergency response to the long-term management of Covid-19.

"We remain hopeful that sometime this year, we will be able to declare an end to Covid-19 as a public health emergency of international concern," said Tedros.

"But this virus is here to stay and all countries will need to learn to manage it alongside other infectious diseases."

