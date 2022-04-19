Covid deaths higher at weekends than weekdays, global study finds

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 11:02 am

Related News

Covid deaths higher at weekends than weekdays, global study finds

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 11:02 am
Gravediggers wearing protective suits carry a coffin as spotlights illuminate the graves during a night burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 28, 2021. Picture taken April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Gravediggers wearing protective suits carry a coffin as spotlights illuminate the graves during a night burial at Vila Formosa cemetery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 28, 2021. Picture taken April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Global Covid deaths on weekends have been higher compared to weekdays during the pandemic, according to a study.

Researchers accepted that reporting delays could be a contributing factor, but said shortfalls in clinical staffing, capacity, and experience at weekends are also likely to play a role.

Overall, the average number of global deaths from coronavirus were 6% higher on weekends compared to weekdays – 8,532 compared to 8,083 – throughout the pandemic, researchers said.

Experts from the University of Toronto in Canada analysed all deaths reported to the World Health Organisation Covid-19 database between March 7, 2020 and March 7, 2022.

The findings, which are due to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Portugal later this month, suggest the US had on average 1,483 weekend deaths compared to 1,220 on weekdays – a 22% increase.

Brazil had an average of 1,061 weekend deaths compared to 823 on weekdays, which is a 29% increase, and the UK had on average 239 weekend deaths compared to 215 on weekdays – an 11% increase.

Further study looking at the average number of Covid deaths on individual days of the week found the increase was particularly big when comparing Sunday to Monday – 8,850 compared to 7,219 deaths – and Friday to Monday – 9,086 compared to 7,219.

One of the researchers, Dr Fizza Manzoor, said delays in reporting deaths on weekends do not account completely for differences in different countries – with Germany reporting fewer average deaths at weekends (137) compared to weekdays (187).

Dr Manzoor said: "Bureaucratic delays on weekends alone do not explain why there are fewer documented Covid-19 deaths on Mondays compared to Fridays, and reporting lags alone cannot explain why the increase in weekend deaths was so substantial in the USA and not seen in Germany.

"Instead, the 'weekend effect' is also likely to be due to shortfalls in clinical staffing, capacity, and experience. What's more, our findings suggest that this problem is not resolving despite improved health system performance and awareness over the course of the pandemic.

"There is an opportunity for health systems to further improve clinical care on all days of the week."

The researchers accepted the conclusions of the study, which has been peer-reviewed, could be limited by false-negative results, missed cases, and data entry errors, and that the available data does not account for disease severity or explore the impact of local policies and public health interventions in individual countries.

World+Biz

COVID deaths / Covid-19 death toll / Covid-19 Deaths / Covid -19 / Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

36m | Habitat
Bikers who pick up customers from the streets are in abundance on important junctions like Karwan Bazar, Gabtoli, Mogbazar and Farmgate. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are ride-sharing businesses losing their way? 

36m | Panorama
Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

22h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

1d | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh