Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy not linked to complications at birth -US study

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
05 January, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 10:22 am

Related News

Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy not linked to complications at birth -US study

Results from the study support the CDC's recommendation on the safety of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy

Reuters
05 January, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 10:22 am
A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US, February 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters
A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US, February 11, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy was not associated with preterm delivery or underweight newborns, in a study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.

Rates of preterm birth were 4.9% among more than 10,000 women who received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, compared to 7.0% for roughly 36,000 unvaccinated women, researchers said on Tuesday in The CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The difference was not deemed to be statistically significant.

In addition, Covid-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of delivering a baby who weighed less than usual for the number of weeks of pregnancy, the researchers found.

Results from the study support the CDC's recommendation on the safety of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy.

"Evidence of the benefits of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy continues to accrue, including the detection of antibodies in cord blood," the researchers wrote, noting that pregnant women with Covid-19 have increased risks for intensive care unit admission, need for mechanical ventilation and death.

The women in the study had become pregnant between May and October of 2020, before vaccines were available.

Top News / World+Biz

Covid -19 / pregnancy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

48m | Panorama
Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

22h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

23h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan launches plastic road project

Pakistan launches plastic road project

18h | Videos
Emma in Tom's love

Emma in Tom's love

18h | Videos
NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

NASA's Spirit Rover Lands on the Mars

18h | Videos
Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

Hegra: A carved phenomenon envisioning the past

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership