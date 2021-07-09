Covid-19 outbreaks in Myanmar jails sow alarm as cases hit record

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
09 July, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 09:05 am

Related News

Covid-19 outbreaks in Myanmar jails sow alarm as cases hit record

The Southeast Asian nation is in the midst of its most serious wave of infections to date and reported a record 4,132 new cases on Thursday and 52 deaths - up from an average of only a few dozen cases and a few deaths a day in late May

Reuters
09 July, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 09:05 am
Families wait outside Insein prison after Myanmar&#039;s authorities announced to free around 700 prisoners in Yangon, Myanmar June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Families wait outside Insein prison after Myanmar's authorities announced to free around 700 prisoners in Yangon, Myanmar June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Forty prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 in Myanmar's main jail housing some of the thousands of anti-coup protesters who have been arrested by the junta, BBC Burmese language news reported on Thursday, citing a prison official.

A spokesman for Insein jail in Yangon did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment on the report.

Authorities at the colonial-era jail have stopped sending prisoners to attend court hearings either at a special facility inside the jail or to courts in the city, Zayar Lwin, an activist and former political prisoner who was freed from Insein in April, told Reuters.

The BBC report said authorities at jails in other parts of the country, including in Myaungmya and Taungoo, were also taking action to contain the spread of the virus.

The Southeast Asian nation is in the midst of its most serious wave of infections to date and reported a record 4,132 new cases on Thursday and 52 deaths - up from an average of only a few dozen cases and a few deaths a day in late May.

Efforts to manage the crisis have been hampered as the country descended into turmoil after the military overthrew a democratically elected civilian government on Feb. 1, leading to daily protests, strikes and armed clashes in parts of Myanmar.

Many prisoners in Insein jail became sick and some died earlier during the pandemic, but there was little Covid-19 testing, Zaya Lwin said.

"I don't know about whether they are now testing the prisoners who are inside or not," he said.

In a bid to contain the virus, stay at home orders have been issued for parts of Yangon as well in Chin State and in the Sagaing Region, the state Myanmar News Agency reported.

Many of the new infections have been from Chin State near the border with India, with the local Chin World news agency reporting 500 people had died of Covid-19 inside a month.

Some health experts say Myanmar's real rate of infection is likely to be far higher given a collapse in testing since the coup.

World+Biz / South Asia

Myanmar / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

14h | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

14h | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

14h | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

3
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

4
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

5
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

6
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’