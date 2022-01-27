Covid-19: India logs 2,86,384 new cases in last 24 hours; positivity rate rises to nearly 20%

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
27 January, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 01:04 pm

Related News

Covid-19: India logs 2,86,384 new cases in last 24 hours; positivity rate rises to nearly 20%

Covid-19 cases in India: The country's positivity rate jumped from 16.16 per cent to 19.59 per cent in the last 24 hours

Hindustan Times
27 January, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 01:04 pm
A health worker collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus (Covid-19) test, at Jangpura in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus (Covid-19) test, at Jangpura in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

India reported 2,86,384 new Covid-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, showed the Union health ministry bulletin on Thursday morning. The country's positivity rate shot up from 16.16 per cent to 19.59 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate, on the other hand, was recorded at 17.75 per cent.

India's active cases maintained the 2.2 million mark at 22,02,472 infections, comprising of 5.46 per cent of the total infections.

There were a total of 3,06,357 recoveries since yesterday, taking the recovery rate to 93.33 per cent. More than 37.6 million people have recovered from the disease so far.

As many as 14,62,261 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 22,35,267 people took their vaccine dose. This includes a total of 2,65,238 booster doses and 1,79,381 jabs in the 15-18 age group.

 

Top News

India / Covid 19 / omicron / pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

21h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

18h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

20h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork