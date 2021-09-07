Covid-19 India adds 31,222 cases

The death toll has climbed to 4,41,042 with 290 fresh fatalities

A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of commuters arriving from outstation trains at Dadar station, in Mumbai. Photo: Hindustan Times
India logged 31,222 fresh cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,30,58,843, while the active cases were recorded below four lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,41,042 with 290 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.  

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The active cases have declined to 3,92,864  comprising 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

India / Coronavirus in India

