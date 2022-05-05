Zero death from Covid for 15th consecutive day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 03:39 pm

The country reported zero death from Covid-19 for the 15th day in a row on Thursday.

Besides, four people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.18% after testing 2,212 samples across the country.

So far 29,127 people have died and 19,52,747 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, 257 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours period taking the recovery rate to 97.13%.

