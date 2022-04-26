Zero Covid death for 6th consecutive day

The country reported zero death from Covid-19 for the sixth day in a row on Tuesday with the positivity rate recorded at 0.38%.

Nineteen people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours after testing 5,026 samples across the country.

The latest addition took the country's case tally to 19,52,602 while the death toll remaining unchanged at 29,127.

Also, 367 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 97.01%.

The country reported 27 cases from Covid-19 in the previous day.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

