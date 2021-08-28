Vaccination starts in 2 Chattogram EPZs 

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) has started vaccinating the 1,60,000 labourers of Chattogram EPZ (CEPZ) and Karnaphuli EPZ (KEPZ).

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi inaugurated the vaccination programme, being conducted by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), at Chattogram EPZ auditorium on Saturday morning.

CEPZ General Manager Mashiuddin Bin Mejba and other officials were present on the occasion.

On the opening day, 2,000 labourers, including 1,800 from NHT Fashion Limited of Pacific Jeans Group, a large garment manufacturer at the CEPZ, were inoculated with the Sinopharm Covid vaccine.

After the inaugural function, the guests visited CEPZ Medical Centre and vaccination activities at NHT Fashion Limited.

Inspecting the vaccination activities, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said vaccination of workers has started on priority basis in coordination with Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and World Health Organisation.

The CCC has taken an exemplary measure by vaccinating the workers who keep the wheel of the economy in motion, he added.

Moshiuddin bin Mezba said 160,000 workers from 151 factories in the CEPZ and the KEPZ would be brought under the vaccination programme.

Workers of the factories having over 2,000 workers will be vaccinated at their factories and workers of the factories having less than 2,000 labourers will be vaccinated at EPZ Medical Centre.

So far, 25,000 workers of the two EPZs of Chattogram have registered for vaccination.

Syed Mohammad Tanvir, managing director of Pacific Jeans, said, "It is a matter of relief for us that EPZ workers are being vaccinated in collaboration with Bepza.

However, only those above 25 years of age have been brought under the vaccination programme. The health directorate should also consider bringing workers between the ages of 18 and 25 under the vaccination drive.

After receiving the vaccine, Md Sohail Kazi, a worker of NHT Fashion, said being vaccinated at the workplace, I got rid of the hassle I would have to face if I had to go to the vaccination centre like others. I thank Bepza and the factory authorities for this.

Shamsun Nahar, floor in-charge of MEIJI Industries, after being inoculated at EPZ Medical Centre, said, "We are very happy to have a separate facility for factory workers for corona vaccine. Vaccination reduces the risk of corona infection."