Vaccination centres advised to increase number of booths: DGHS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 01:53 pm

Related News

Vaccination centres advised to increase number of booths: DGHS

Dr Flora said that the directives were given in order to ensure timely immunization of those who have got SMS confirmation for vaccination or are still waiting to be vaccinated

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 01:53 pm
RMG workers getting vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Sparrow Apparels Ltd. in Gazipur. Such vaccination programmes need to be carried out across the industry. PHOTO: SALAHUDDIN AHMED
RMG workers getting vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Sparrow Apparels Ltd. in Gazipur. Such vaccination programmes need to be carried out across the industry. PHOTO: SALAHUDDIN AHMED

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has advised to increase the number of booths at Covid-19 vaccination centres to ensure services for the one crore registered for vaccines. 

"Directives have been given to increase the number of booths and set up vaccination sub-centres if needed," DGHS Additional Director General Mirzadi Sabrina Flora said after visiting the Neuroscience Hospital on Sunday.

Hoping for changes in the present vaccine scenario, Dr Flora said that the directives were given in order to ensure timely immunization of those who have got SMS confirmation for vaccination or are still waiting to be vaccinated.

"We are not going to move away from the place of our preparedness for preventing the spread of coronavirus infection as infection rate continues to remain above 16% in the country," she said, adding that both Covid and non-Covid patients are being treated with equal importance.

At the event, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said that action will be taken against anyone from the DGHS if they are found involved in the vaccine sale scandal. 

Top News

Covid -19 / Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Covid-19 Vaccination / covid-19 vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding