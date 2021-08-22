Vaccination centres advised to increase number of booths: DGHS

RMG workers getting vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Sparrow Apparels Ltd. in Gazipur. Such vaccination programmes need to be carried out across the industry. PHOTO: SALAHUDDIN AHMED

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has advised to increase the number of booths at Covid-19 vaccination centres to ensure services for the one crore registered for vaccines.

"Directives have been given to increase the number of booths and set up vaccination sub-centres if needed," DGHS Additional Director General Mirzadi Sabrina Flora said after visiting the Neuroscience Hospital on Sunday.

Hoping for changes in the present vaccine scenario, Dr Flora said that the directives were given in order to ensure timely immunization of those who have got SMS confirmation for vaccination or are still waiting to be vaccinated.

"We are not going to move away from the place of our preparedness for preventing the spread of coronavirus infection as infection rate continues to remain above 16% in the country," she said, adding that both Covid and non-Covid patients are being treated with equal importance.

At the event, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said that action will be taken against anyone from the DGHS if they are found involved in the vaccine sale scandal.