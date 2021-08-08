UNICEF donates 25 oxygen concentrators to Brahmanbaria hospital 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 04:24 pm

UNICEF donates 25 oxygen concentrators to Brahmanbaria hospital 

The oxygen concentrators were handed over to the hospital authority on Sunday morning, says a media statement

TBS Report 
08 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 04:24 pm
UNICEF donates 25 oxygen concentrators to Brahmanbaria hospital 

The United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has provided 25 oxygen concentrators for uninterrupted oxygen service in the Covid-19 unit of Brahmanbaria General Hospital. 

The oxygen concentrators were handed over to the hospital authority on Sunday morning, says a media statement. 

Brahmanbaria Press Club President Riaz Uddin Jami and General Secretary Jabed Rahim Bijan inaugurated the oxygen service programme with the oxygen concentrators in the afternoon.

Md Wahiduzzaman, supervisor of the hospital, said with each oxygen concentrator, two people can take 10 liters of oxygen per minute. 

Refill of oxygen will not be required as these can generate oxygen on their own. Currently, the hospital has 76 big cylinders and 168 small cylinders.

Covid-19 pandemic / Brahmanbaria hospital / Unicef

