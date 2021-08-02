Third consignment of AstraZeneca jabs from Japan to reach Dhaka Tuesday

The third consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan will arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday.

A flight of All Nippon Airways (ANA), carrying an amount of 6,16,780 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, left the Terminal-1, Narita airport at 21:15 hrs on Monday.

The consignment is set to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Dhaka on Tuesday by Cathay Pacific cargo flight, officials said.

With the third consignment, the total number of dispatched vaccines from Japan as of now stands at 16,43,300.

This delivery is part of Japan's commitment of supplying over 3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under WHO-COVAX mechanism.

Officials, including Syed Nasir Ershad from Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo, were present during the vaccine dispatch at the Narita Airport.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam has encouraged all to get vaccinated and use masks to stay safe.

In a Facebook post, he also urged all to get tested if any Covid-19 symptoms develop.