Single death after two months, positivity rate below 2%

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

09 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

Single death after two months, positivity rate below 2%

The positivity rate came down to 1.97%

09 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 10:05 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh registered the death of one person by Covid-19 on Wednesday after two months, with a positivity rate below 2%.

The current daily positivity rate of below 2% is similar to the positivity rate before the Omicron variant ravaged the country.  

The daily death in Covid-19 came down to a single person for the first time since January.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 16,225 samples were tested in the last 24 hours until Wednesday morning when 323 positive cases were detected. The positivity rate against the samples was 1.97%.

On 27 December last year, the positivity rate dropped to 1.58% which again rose to over 2% the next day. 

The super spreader Omicron corona variant triggered a positivity rate as high as 33% at the end of January. But both the positivity rate and the death rate started declining in February.

Bangladesh saw zero deaths from Covid-19 on 9 December last year and a single death on 8 January. Since then, both the number of positive cases and deaths began rising.     

But deaths from Omicron were far less than from the Delta variant. The highest number of deaths in the Omicron wave was 43 on 8 February.  

Bangladesh registered seven deaths and 446 cases on Tuesday.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,097 and the case tally to 19,48,471. 

Also, 2,824 patients were declared Covid free during the 24-hour period with a recovery rate of 95.09%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the first death on 18 March the same year.
 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh should optimise its energy consumption

Bangladesh should optimise its energy consumption

1h | Features
Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

9h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

10h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

12h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

2h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

2h | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

2h | Videos
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market