Single death after two months, positivity rate below 2%

Bangladesh registered the death of one person by Covid-19 on Wednesday after two months, with a positivity rate below 2%.

The current daily positivity rate of below 2% is similar to the positivity rate before the Omicron variant ravaged the country.

The daily death in Covid-19 came down to a single person for the first time since January.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 16,225 samples were tested in the last 24 hours until Wednesday morning when 323 positive cases were detected. The positivity rate against the samples was 1.97%.

On 27 December last year, the positivity rate dropped to 1.58% which again rose to over 2% the next day.

The super spreader Omicron corona variant triggered a positivity rate as high as 33% at the end of January. But both the positivity rate and the death rate started declining in February.

Bangladesh saw zero deaths from Covid-19 on 9 December last year and a single death on 8 January. Since then, both the number of positive cases and deaths began rising.

But deaths from Omicron were far less than from the Delta variant. The highest number of deaths in the Omicron wave was 43 on 8 February.

Bangladesh registered seven deaths and 446 cases on Tuesday.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,097 and the case tally to 19,48,471.

Also, 2,824 patients were declared Covid free during the 24-hour period with a recovery rate of 95.09%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the first death on 18 March the same year.

