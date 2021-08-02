Singapore sends surgical masks, oxygen concentrators to Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said today that the government of Singapore and its Red Cross have sent 15 lakh surgical masks to Bangladesh government to boost its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"They will also provide us with oxygen concentrators that are badly needed in our country at this moment", the minister said during a press briefing in the capital on Monday.

According to Dr AK Abdul Momen, the government is planning to inoculate around eight crore people of the country in the next two months.

"We have decided to vaccinate at least one crore people every week starting from next Saturday (7 August)," he said, adding, "At this rate we will be able to reach our target of vaccinating eight crore countrymen by the next two months."