Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 09:39 pm

Photo of transporting Sinopharm vaccine boxes in unprotected way goes viral

The photo was captured when the Sinopharm vaccines were being transported from Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office to the vaccination centres on Monday afternoon

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A photo of an auto-rickshaw carrying Covid-19 vaccine cold boxes in a risky and unprotected way in front of Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office goes viral on social media.

The photo was captured when the Sinopharm vaccines were being transported from Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office to the vaccination centres on Monday afternoon.

The photo shows a cold box was tied on the back of the auto-rickshaw while a part of another box was out of the vehicle. 

Sources said Anwara Upazila Health Complex sent the auto-rickshaw to the Civil Surgeon Office to collect the cold boxes containing the Sinopharm vaccines. Meanwhile, Patia Upazila Health Complex sent an ambulance and Hathazari Upazila Health Complex sent a pickup van to collect the vaccines.

Asked why the vaccine boxes were being transported in a risk and unprotected way, Anwara Upazila Health and Family Planning official Dr Abu Jahed Md Saifuddin declined to make any comment.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive with Sinopharm doses began Monday in the upazila level of the country.

A total of 20 lakh Sinopharm jabs arrived in the country from China on 2 July.

Covid-9 / Vaccine / transport

