An overnight queue for vaccine 

A long queue of aspirants awaiting their turn for Covid-19 vaccine in front of Rayer Bazar Community Centre in the capital even at the dead of night shows how serious people have now become about having protection against the virus.

Several hundred people from the neighbourhood start to take their positions at the entrance of the facility and alongside its boundary wall at midnight so that they do not have to return without being vaccinated in the upcoming morning.

This centre administers 350 doses of vaccine per day but more than 1,000 people wait in the queue.

On Monday night, The Business Standard found the same situation, with people of different age groups standing in the queue.

Some, to ensure that their position in the line is not lost when they are away for having a cup of tea or for other errands, put brickbats in their place, while some spread mats alongside the wall to have a rest during the long wait.

Among them is Nirmal Ray, a shopkeeper in New Market. He wants to be vaccinated before the markets open after the lockdown, to avoid being infected by the virus when the business will be in full operation.

Another is Mohammad Noman, a readymade garment worker. His office authorities have asked them to be vaccinated if they want to keep their job.