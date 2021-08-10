An overnight queue for vaccine 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS report 
10 August, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 10:52 pm

Related News

An overnight queue for vaccine 

TBS report 
10 August, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 10:52 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A long queue of aspirants awaiting their turn for Covid-19 vaccine in front of Rayer Bazar Community Centre in the capital even at the dead of night shows how serious people have now become about having protection against the virus. 

Several hundred people from the neighbourhood start to take their positions at the entrance of the facility and alongside its boundary wall at midnight so that they do not have to return without being vaccinated in the upcoming morning. 

This centre administers 350 doses of vaccine per day but more than 1,000 people wait in the queue. 

On Monday night, The Business Standard found the same situation, with people of different age groups standing in the queue. 

Some, to ensure that their position in the line is not lost when they are away for having a cup of tea or for other errands, put brickbats in their place, while some spread mats alongside the wall to have a rest during the long wait.

Among them is Nirmal Ray, a shopkeeper in New Market. He wants to be vaccinated before the markets open after the lockdown, to avoid being infected by the virus when the business will be in full operation. 

Another is Mohammad Noman, a readymade garment worker. His office authorities have asked them to be vaccinated if they want to keep their job.

Top News

COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership