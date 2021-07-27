Muhith tests positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 06:58 pm

Related News

Muhith tests positive for Covid-19

Dr Momen informed that Muhith has already received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and is undergoing treatment at his (Muhith’s) home in Banani following the advice of his doctor

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2021, 06:58 pm
Muhith tests positive for Covid-19

Former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith has tested positive for Covid-19.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, younger brother of AMA Muhith, told The Business Standard that Muhit's Covid-19 detection test report came positive on 25 July.  

"He is doing well despite being infected with the virus and has shown no physical complications so far," said the minister.

Momen informed that Muhith has already received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and is undergoing treatment at his (Muhith's) home in Banani following the advice of his doctor.

Top News

Abul Maal Abdul Muhith / Former Finance Minister / Finance Minister / COVID-19 / Coronavirus / Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / COVID-19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

5
Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case
Crime

Police exempt Bashundhara MD from Munia suicide case

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing