Muhith tests positive for Covid-19

Former finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith has tested positive for Covid-19.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, younger brother of AMA Muhith, told The Business Standard that Muhit's Covid-19 detection test report came positive on 25 July.

"He is doing well despite being infected with the virus and has shown no physical complications so far," said the minister.

Momen informed that Muhith has already received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and is undergoing treatment at his (Muhith's) home in Banani following the advice of his doctor.