Man dies while waiting in line to provide sample for Covid-19 test

A man died today when he was standing in a queue at Brahmanbaria General Hospital for giving his swab sample for Covid-19 test.

The deceased was identified as Iqbal, 43, son of Sahidul Islam of Bihair village in Natai North union of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.

Reportedly, he collapsed around 9am while waiting in line to give samples for a coronavirus test at the BMA building in the hospital premises.

The on-duty doctor pronounced him dead soon after he was rushed to the emergency department of the hospital.

According to the relatives of the deceased, Iqbal had been suffering from fever and cold for the last few days.

Hospital's emergency department duty doctor Solaiman Mia confirmed the matter and said Iqbal had symptoms of coronavirus on his body.