Japan’s gift of another 7.81 lakh AstraZeneca jabs to arrive tomorrow

The fourth consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine has left Japan on its way to Dhaka.

A flight of All Nippon Airways (ANA), carrying an amount of 7,81,440 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, departed from the Narita airport at 9:43pm in Japanese standard time.

The consignment is scheduled to reach Dhaka on Saturday by a flight of Cathay Pacific, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo.

With this shipment, the total amount of dispatched vaccines from Japan as of today stands at over 2.4 million.

This delivery is a part of Japan's commitment of supplying over 3.0 million doses of vaccine under WHO-COVAX mechanism.

Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan has seen off the consignment at the airport.

The Counsellor (Labour) Md Zakir Hossain and Arif Mohammad, First Secretary (Political) from the Embassy were also present during vaccine dispatch at the Narita Airport.