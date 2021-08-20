Japan’s gift of another 7.81 lakh AstraZeneca jabs to arrive tomorrow

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 08:49 pm

Related News

Japan’s gift of another 7.81 lakh AstraZeneca jabs to arrive tomorrow

TBS Report
20 August, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 08:49 pm
Japan’s gift of another 7.81 lakh AstraZeneca jabs to arrive tomorrow

The fourth consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine has left Japan on its way to Dhaka. 

A flight of All Nippon Airways (ANA), carrying an amount of 7,81,440 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, departed from the Narita airport at 9:43pm in Japanese standard time. 

The consignment is scheduled to reach Dhaka on Saturday by a flight of Cathay Pacific, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo.

With this shipment, the total amount of dispatched vaccines from Japan as of today stands at over 2.4 million. 

This delivery is a part of Japan's commitment of supplying over 3.0 million doses of vaccine under WHO-COVAX mechanism.

Shahabuddin Ahmed, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan has seen off the consignment at the airport.  

The Counsellor (Labour) Md Zakir Hossain and Arif Mohammad, First Secretary (Political) from the Embassy were also present during vaccine dispatch at the Narita Airport.

Top News

Vaccine / Japan / AstraZeneca

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail