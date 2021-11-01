Inoculation for high schoolers kicks off

Vaccination for school-going students aged 12-17 has begun at the Motijheel Ideal School in the capital.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni jointly inaugurated the vaccination campaign at 9:30am on Monday.

American Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller attended the event among others.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Sabreen Reza, an SSC examinee who received the vaccine, told TBS, "I was a little scared before I got the vaccine but now I am feeling alright."

"We are very happy that our children are being vaccinated," Kona Islam, a parent, told TBS adding, "Now they can come to class with some peace of mind."

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Tanmoy, a ninth-grade student, said, "Initially, we were apprehensive. On one hand, the educational institutions were closed and on the other hand, we were not included in the vaccination system. Now I am relieved after getting vaccinated."

Currently, the vaccination is going on at 12 booths in four rooms of the school. It will continue till evening.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Reportedly, the campaign will roll out vaccines for students at 12 centres in the capital.

Students can register for vaccination at the URL – https://surokkha.gov.bd/birth-reg-enroll with their birth registration number.

Photo: Jahidul Islam/ TBS

A notice from the Department of Secondary and Higher Education said that the information of students obtained from the educational institutions has been included for registration in the Surokkha website.