Inoculation for high schoolers kicks off
Vaccination for school-going students aged 12-17 has begun at the Motijheel Ideal School in the capital.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni jointly inaugurated the vaccination campaign at 9:30am on Monday.
American Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller attended the event among others.
Sabreen Reza, an SSC examinee who received the vaccine, told TBS, "I was a little scared before I got the vaccine but now I am feeling alright."
"We are very happy that our children are being vaccinated," Kona Islam, a parent, told TBS adding, "Now they can come to class with some peace of mind."
Tanmoy, a ninth-grade student, said, "Initially, we were apprehensive. On one hand, the educational institutions were closed and on the other hand, we were not included in the vaccination system. Now I am relieved after getting vaccinated."
Currently, the vaccination is going on at 12 booths in four rooms of the school. It will continue till evening.
Reportedly, the campaign will roll out vaccines for students at 12 centres in the capital.
Students can register for vaccination at the URL – https://surokkha.gov.bd/birth-reg-enroll with their birth registration number.
A notice from the Department of Secondary and Higher Education said that the information of students obtained from the educational institutions has been included for registration in the Surokkha website.