Inoculate elderly people, students above 18 quickly: DGHS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 08:35 pm

Photo: Google Maps
Photo: Google Maps

The health directorate has directed the authorities concerned to vaccinate the elderly people and students above 18 within a shortest possible time.

In this regard, SMS asking for getting vaccinated have to be sent to the registered elderly people and the students soon.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Preparedness and Deployment Core Committee came up with the decisions today directing an urgent implementation of the recommendations.

The committee also asked to administer pregnant women and lactating mothers who have registered for vaccination directly without any SMS.

However, expected mothers must have to show a prescription issued by a specialist physician with a suggestion to get a vaccine.

