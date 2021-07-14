Heavy traffic on Dhaka roads on final day of strict lockdown

Personal cars, motorcycles, rickshaws and other vehicles swelled on streets of the capital on Wednesday – the final day of the latest phase of nationwide strict lockdown, causing long tailbacks in some points of the city.

The density of pedestrians also was much higher on the day compared to the earlier days of the 14-day strict restrictions.

Durjoy Hasan, a traffic sergeant deployed at the Tejgaon BG Press check post, said, "The traffic is very heavy today. Many are coming out of their homes unnecessarily. They are showing lame excuses. We are fining the ones whomever we can catch."

Delwar Hossain, the patrol inspector at the Khilgaon Zone, said there was an increased pressure of personal cars on the road on Wednesday.

Some of them failed to show any reason to come out, he said adding some were carrying extra passengers. "They have been sued and fined," he said.

"We also stopped about 25-30 people and made them sit for an hour as they did not wear masks," he added while speaking to The Business Standard on Wednesday noon.

Delwar expressed fear that the pressure of traffic and crowds on the road would increase in the afternoon. "Many people will come out being excited about the relaxation of lockdown restrictions. Then, it will be difficult to control the situation."

Meanwhile, road, train and water transport workers were seen busy cleaning their vehicles and ticket counters, as the government has relaxed the lockdown for seven days until July 23 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

Markets and shops can be kept open on a small scale while public transports will also run at half capacity during this period.

Restrictions have been eased in the interest of celebrating the holy Eid-ul-Azha, and keeping public transports, trade and commerce, and economic activities normal during the Eid celebrations, said the Cabinet Division.

The government, however, has instructed the public to wear masks in all outdoor activities and comply with the health guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19 amid relaxed restrictions.

On Wednesday, The Cabinet Division issued a letter regarding the directive through the Press Information Department (PID).

It ordered all to follow hygiene rules strictly and avoid events with mass gatherings such as Walima, birthdays, parties and picnics alongside all forms of political and religious programmes.

After Eid, strict restrictions will be enforced again for 14 days from July 23 at 6 am to August 5 at 12 midnight.

To curb coronavirus infections, the government had been imposing restrictions in phases since 5 April this year. Besides, district-wise restrictions were also enforced.

But, as the situation was not coming under control, strict restrictions were imposed across the country from 1 July, which expired on Wednesday.