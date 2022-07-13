Five Covid deaths, 1,027 cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported five deaths and 1,027 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 13.79% during the same period after testing 7,448 samples across the country.

So far 29,217 people have died and 19,92,058 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Meanwhile, 1,592 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.25%.

