First consignment of 10 lakh Sinopharm vaccines departs for Dhaka

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 08:30 pm

Related News

First consignment of 10 lakh Sinopharm vaccines departs for Dhaka

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 08:30 pm
First consignment of 10 lakh Sinopharm vaccines departs for Dhaka

The first consignment of 10 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine of Covid-19 left Beijing for Dhaka today. 

A Biman Bangladesh flight carrying the vaccines departed Beijing International Airport at 6:46pm, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan confirmed the news in a Facebook post today.

Bangladesh is bringing the jabs under a commercial purchase agreement with China. 

The vaccines will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11pm. Health Minister Zahid Malek will be present to receive the consignments, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Another 10 lakh doses of the same vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh on Sunday at 3pm.

The government signed an agreement with  China to buy 1.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses from the Chinese company Sinopharm.

The Chinese government had given 11 lakh Sinopharm doses as gifts while, twenty lakh Sinopharm doses arrived in the country in two shipments last week.

Top News

Covid / Sinopharm

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

6h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

7h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident