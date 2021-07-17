First consignment of 10 lakh Sinopharm vaccines departs for Dhaka

The first consignment of 10 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine of Covid-19 left Beijing for Dhaka today.

A Biman Bangladesh flight carrying the vaccines departed Beijing International Airport at 6:46pm, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan confirmed the news in a Facebook post today.

Bangladesh is bringing the jabs under a commercial purchase agreement with China.

The vaccines will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11pm. Health Minister Zahid Malek will be present to receive the consignments, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Another 10 lakh doses of the same vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh on Sunday at 3pm.

The government signed an agreement with China to buy 1.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses from the Chinese company Sinopharm.

The Chinese government had given 11 lakh Sinopharm doses as gifts while, twenty lakh Sinopharm doses arrived in the country in two shipments last week.