Doctors asked to refrain from sharing information: DRU expresses concern

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Friday expressed grave concern about the Dhaka District Civil Surgeon's Office instructing hospital authorities and doctors to refrain from sharing with the media in these pandemic times, any information, photos, or interviews about diseases and patients.

DRU President, Mursalin Nomani, and General Secretary Mosiur Rahman Khan, said in a press statement that the DRU is shocked by such directives of the Civil Surgeon.

Not sharing information by directive, goes against the Right to Information (RTI) Act and can also hinder information flow, encouraging corruption, they said.

Earlier, a notice of restrictions signed by Dhaka Civil Surgeon Moinul Ahsan was sent to various hospital authorities.

A request has also been made to journalists to refrain from taking patient-related pictures or videos or conducting interviews with hospitals. Such actions constitute a breach of the patient's privacy, the notice read.

According to the Civil Surgeon's Office, the directives came from higher authorities.

