Covid-19: Walk-in inoculation campaign for second dose begins

Health authorities today started a Covid-19 mass vaccination drive across the country for administering the second dose.

The campaign, which started at 9am, will continue till 3pm without any interruption.

If necessary, the time will be extended, informed Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), on Wednesday.

More than 78 lakh people – vaccinated in a mass vaccination campaign marking the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina one month ago – will receive their second dose against the deadly virus today.

With this, authorities are hopeful to fully vaccinate more three crore people – taking the overall inoculation coverage to 17% of the whole population.

According to the DGHS, the first dose was given to more than 78.11 lakh people on 28 and 29 September.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported seven more Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday.

At least 306 more people also tested positive for the virus during the same period.

Test positivity rate was reported at 1.53% after 19,951 samples were tested in total 833 labs.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 27,841 and the case tally increased to 1,568,563 in the country.