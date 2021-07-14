Covid-19: July becomes cruelest month as another macabre record set

This April was considered the cruelest month of the year as Covid-19 deaths hit 2,404. Last year, when the pandemic surfaced, the deadliest month was July, which saw 1,264 deaths.

But July 2021, with 17 days still go, has crossed all other months in terms of fatality and cruelty, already registering 2,549 deaths.

Amid a lack of vaccinations, less testing and perhaps even complacency setting in among both the authorities and the people, July was also the first time daily deaths reached 200, registering a highest of 230 deaths on the eleventh day of the month.

The daily deaths had been seeing an upward trend since June. The data was all there for all to see. June started with 40 deaths and in just 16 days, this number rose to 60. A 100 people had died of the virus in 24 hours by just 25 June.

According to official data, 7 July was the first day when 200 people died. Today, the number stands at 210 so far, with it expected to increase.

Unlike the period after April, when testing had begun to fall, since at least 13 June, testings had been high. Continuing on this trend, Bangladesh achieved a record high of conducting over 44,067 tests on 12 July.

Heightened tests have also helped paint a more accurate picture of the virus. While one of the highest positivity rate in April was 23.57%, this time the country-wide rate was registered at 31.62% after over 44,000 tests.

Infograph: TBS

In all this, more testing centres are yet to be set up.

Dhaka district remains the worst affected by the pandemic, having six times more confirmed cases than any others.

This time, however, more cases have been found in rural and remote areas than last year, meaning the virus had infiltrated defenses around the country.

So far today, 210 deaths have already been recorded. Of these, 69 have happened in Dhaka, followed by 46 in Khulna. The next closest district is Chattogram with 39 deaths.

Those 60 and above have once again accounted for the majority of the deaths – 107.

One death, however, has taken place in the 11-20 age bracket, considered less prone to fatal consequences from the virus.

Amid all these deaths, the government has also lifted lockdown restrictions for a week with an eye on the upcoming Eid-ul Adha.

The total number of deaths reached 17,052.

Bangladesh reports over 200 deaths for 4th day

Infograph: TBS

Bangladesh recorded 210 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until Wednesday morning, said the health directorate.

With the latest fatalities, the death tally hovers above the 200-mark for the fourth consecutive day. The current month also saw 200 plus deaths for the sixth time with the highest ever 230 deaths reported on 11 July.

In the past 24 hours, the country also reported 12,383 Covid cases, driving the total caseload to 1,059,538. The positivity rate dropped slightly to 29.14% from the previous day's 29.21%.

The total positivity rate now stands at a slightly increased 14.92% as the death rate remains unchanged at 1.61%. The death toll reached 17,052 in the country.

Across the country, 627 labs tested 42,490 samples to detect infections according to the press release sent by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dhaka division reported the highest 69 deaths in 24 hours followed by 46 deaths in Khulna, 39 in Chattogram, 15 in Rajshahi, 14 in Rangpur, 10 in Barishal, nine in Sylhet and eight in Mymensingh.

Also, 8,245 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 84,70% recovery rate.

Among the latest victims, 131 were men, and 79 were women.

Meanwhile, The government on Tuesday said the ongoing movement curbs will be eased from 15 to 22 July ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

During the period, long-haul buses, trains and domestic flights will carry passengers while the shopping malls will remain open on a limited scale. Cattle markets will also be set up with the virus safety measures in place.