Bangladesh to get 1.29cr doses of Covid vaccines next month

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 10:45 pm

Representational image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational image. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh is going to receive 1.29 crore doses of different vaccines next month.

"29 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine, 40 lakh doses of AstraZeneca and 60 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive here at the end of next month," Health Minister Zahid Maleque said in a press briefing tonight.

Earlier at 9pm, a consignment of 30 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine arrived in Dhaka under the Covax facility. Health minister received the vaccine at the Dhaka airport.

On 3 July, 25 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine arrived here under the Covax facility. 

The government is providing the Moderna vaccines to people in 12 city corporations, including the capital Dhaka, of the country.

Meanwhile, 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccines bought from China reached the country at midnight on Saturday.
 

