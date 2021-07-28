Another Indian Oxygen Express arrives

Another Indian train namely Oxygen Express with consignment of 208 tonnes of liquid oxygen arrived in Bangladesh through Benapole land port last night.

"An oxygen loaded Indian train 'Oxygen Express' entered Bangladesh through Benapole-Petrapole checkpoint Between Bangladesh and India at 10:30 pm on Tuesday," confirmed by Benapole Railway Station Manager M Shahiduzzaman.

Earlier, an Indian Oxygen Express reached Bangladesh carrying a consignment of 200 tonnes liquid oxygen as the oxygen consignment appeared as the first delivery by India to any neighbouring country.

Linde Bangladesh Limited, a pioneer multinational company in gasses business, imported this liquid medical oxygen from India, said Saikat Barua, Sales Manager of the company.

"Quick steps were taken to complete customs procedure immediately after the oxygen loaded train reached the Benapole land port," said SM Rabiuzzaman, revenue officer of Benapole Customs Office.