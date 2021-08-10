Another consignment of 1.7 million Sinopharm vaccines departs for Dhaka

Sinopharm has become the first non-Western vaccine that is approved by WHO. Photo: Reuters.

A consignment of 1.7 million Sinopharm doses under the COVAX program departed for Dhaka from Beijing airport at 5:25 am today.

Hualong Yan, Minister Counselor and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of China in Bangladesh confirmed the matter in a social media post through Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Hualong said that the vaccine consignment is set to arrive in Dhaka this morning.

"We'll be coming soon for vaccine co-producing," said Hualong.

The third consignment of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine doses arrived in Bangladesh from China on 30 July.

Bangladesh has purchased 1.5 crore doses of vaccine from Sinopharm which is expected to arrive in the country within three months.