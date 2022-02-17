Allow vaccinated air passengers without test: Advisory committee

Analysing the global Covid-19 situation, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 has suggested that inbound passengers, who got vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Bangladesh, should be allowed to enter the country without a PCR test.

A statement signed by NTAC Chairman Prof Mohammad Sahidullah after the 56th meeting of the committee on Thursday, the committee also suggested that unvaccinated passengers must undergo a PCR test 72 hours before travelling.

It was said in the statement that it is no longer mandatory for travellers to undergo a PCR test in any country so the test should not be mandatory but rather be subjected to the requirements of specific countries and airlines.

However, airlines have to ensure that passengers must have their Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Considering the current downtrend in Covid-19 positivity rate in Bangladesh, the committee also recommended that physical classes be started at educational institutions from February 22, emphasising giving two doses of vaccine to students maintaining hygiene in educational institutions.

However, teaching activities of primary level educational institutions can continue online.

After educational institutions were shut for about 18 months from 17 March 2020 due to the pandemic, the government opened in-person classes last September but again closed schools and colleges on 21 January amid a rapid surge in new Covid-19 cases.

Covid positivity rate drops to 10%

Bangladesh reported 20 more deaths and 3,539 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 10.24% during the same period after 34,547 samples were tested across the country.

More than one month later, the positivity rate has come down to 10%.

Earlier, a positivity rate of 8.97% was recorded on 11 January. Since then it started to increase. So far highest positivity rate of 33.37% was reported on 28 January.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,907 and the case tally increased to 19,26,570 in the country.

