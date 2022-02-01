Administer Sinovac as first dose, Moderna/AstraZeneca as booster: DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has asked the health officials to inoculate Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines as the first dose and Moderna or AstraZeneca as the booster in Dhaka North and South City Corporation areas.

In a letter approved by the DGHS directorate general, all concerned authorities have been asked to take urgent steps to implement the order.

With a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases and death, the government on 30 January lowered the age limit for booster jabs to 40 years and above from 50.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 31 more Covid deaths and 13,154 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. The positivity rate was recorded at 29.17% during the same period as 45,093 samples were tested across the country.