Action to be taken against lockdown violators: DC

Deputy commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman said that necessary action would be taken against them who will violate the government order and health guidelines during lockdown

"Businesses establishments including hotels and restaurants will be fined and sealed if they disobey government directives," he said at a press briefing at the Circuit House on Tuesday.

A total of 18 executive magistrates, including 14 from the district administration and two from the BRTA, along with members of the RAB, police, BGB and Ansar forces, launched a joint operation in the city from today, the deputy commissioner said.

"Pedestrians will also be fined if they go out without any urgent need. If we all work together, we will be able to implement a strict lockdown," he added.

He urged city dwellers not to go out without any emergency need and must wear masks and follow hygiene rules.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) SM Zakaria, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sumoni Akhter, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) ASM Jamshed Khandaker, RAB Senior Assistant Director Nurul Abshar, Executive Magistrates of District Administration, Police, RAB and Ansar members, among others, were present.