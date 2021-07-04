4th day of lockdown: Traffic increases on Dhaka streets

The number of vehicle and public movement increased on the city streets on the fourth day of government announced strict lockdown.

The streets of the capital witnessed a rather loosened state of lockdown as more vehicles and people were spotted on the road since Sunday morning.

On the 4th day of the ongoing weeklong lockdown, private cars, motorcycles, and rickshaws were seen on the road, along with traffic jams in some parts of highways in the morning.

Many pedestrians were seen walking to their destination in the morning just like the previous three days of the lockdown.

Some in the necessity of long-distance travel were suffering from the lack of public transport, while some were on the verge of losing their livelihoods in the lockdown.

Sherekul Islam, who brought his sick wife from Sirajganj to BIRDEM General Hospital told The Business Standard about his miseries.

"Not only we had to face hassle for changing vehicles several times due to this lockdown, but we also had to rent an extra car to reach our destination," said Islam.

"People like us can't afford to rent a car while having to buy medicine at the same time," added Islam.

More vehicles on the road being spotted amid strict lockdown. Photo/TBS

Meanwhile, Belal Hossain, an assistant to a shopkeeper said the lockdown has shut down his way of income.

"I have Tk30 in my pocket and I haven't eaten anything since morning," said Hossain, adding, "I have been trying to find work, but there is nothing due to the lockdown, I don't know what to do."

Md Hossain, sitting at the Shahbagh intersection to sell coconuts said he hasn't sold one in three days.

"The rich are sitting at home after announcing the lockdown, whereas we poor people are forced to take to the streets to find food."

Even though rickshaws saw a rise in demand due to the shutdown of public transport, most rickshaw pullers were unable to meet their passenger quota.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification imposing a number of rules and regulations as part of the lockdown measure from 1-7 July.