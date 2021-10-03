40% suffer from post-Covid complications despite testing negative: Study

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 09:46 pm

Even three months after testing negative for Covid-19, 40 % of people who got covid have been suffering from various complications – including coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and loss of sense of smell, says a study of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The study findings were revealed at the seminar "Post-Covid-19 Pulmonary Fibrosis and Management", at the Respiratory Medicine Department of BSMMU on Sunday. 

Of the 500 Covid-19 patients who took part in the study, 68 % were men and 32 %  women.

In the study findings, the researchers emphasised regular medical follow-up of post-Covid patients. Mostly the elderly are facing these problems.

Dr Md Mirazur Rahman, Dr Md Abdur Rahim, and Dr Md Ahad Murshid of the Department of Respiratory Medicine of BSMMU, presented the study report at the seminar.

In the seminar, the physicians said even after recovery from Covid-19, enough oxygen does not circulate in the blood of many patients due to obstruction in their lung function.  The patient suffers from a shortage of oxygen and there are various complications, including coughing and shortness of breath due to pulmonary fibrosis.

The disease destroys the soft parts of the lungs and causes sores there.  Lung tissue becomes thick and stiff, and air sacs in the lungs cannot function properly, they added.

Therefore, patients who have been infected with the Covid-19 virus need to do regular medical follow-ups even after recovery.  The aforementioned conditions can even lead to death if not treated in time.

Addressing the seminar as chief guest, BSMMU vice-chancellor, professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, said, "Alongside follow-up treatment, we have to continue research to find ways to overcome and get rid of post-Covid complications."

The university authorities have taken effective measures to manage and acquire the necessary funds for further research, he added.

The country's Covid-19 case tally now stands at 1,557,964. Of them, 1,518,754 have been declared free from the deadly virus. 

Covid positivity rate drops to 2.9% after 7 months

After more than seven months, the country's Covid positivity rate came down below 3%. 

The current positivity rate dropped to 2.9% in the last 24 hours till Sunday 8am.

Earlier on 28 February, health officials recorded a 2.87% Covid positivity rate.

For the first time since February, Bangladesh's Covid positivity rate has dropped below 3% based on daily sample tests. 21,246 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The number of daily deaths from Covid-19 came down to 18 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday, taking the death toll to 27,573 in the country thus far.

617 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period, which took the country's total case tally to 1,557,964. 

1,112 patients were also declared free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with a 97.48% recovery rate.

