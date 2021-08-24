10 lakh Pfizer vaccines to arrive on 30 August 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 03:04 pm

Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Another consignment of 10 lakh doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Dhaka on 30 August. 

The consignment is likely to reach by a flight of Qatar Airways at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 7:15pm, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and US Ambassador Earl R Miller will be present at the airport, the release added. 

Earlier on 23 August, Health Minister Zahid Maleque confirmed at an informal media briefing that another 60 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine would be arriving from the United States in September. As part of that 60 lakh dose of vaccine, this 10 lakh dose of vaccine is coming to the country on the evening of August 30.

Health Minister said that the next 50 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine would reach the country by September.

Earlier on 27 May, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) approved the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Bangladesh, removing all legal barriers to the import and use of this vaccine.

On 31 May, the country received over 1 lakh Pfizer vaccines through Covax, a platform to ensure coronavirus vaccination in all countries of the world on a fair basis.

