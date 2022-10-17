1 death, 389 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported one death and 389 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 6.92% during the same period after testing 5,625 samples across the country.

Also, 644 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.15%.

So far 29,402 people have died and 2,032,832 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

