Congress President Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/AFP
02 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 07:21 pm

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Photo:Reuters
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Photo:Reuters

President of Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi has been tested Covid-19 positive, party Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed media today.

"She developed mild fever and some symptoms. She has been kept isolated and given necessary medical attention last evening. On testing, she tested positive for Covid-19," Surjewala tweeted here this afternoon.
 
He said that the Congress President has been meeting with the party leaders and activists over last week, some of whom have been found Covid positive.

He clarified that "As of today, her date of appearance before the ED (Enforcement Directorate) on June 8th stands as it is".

Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul have been summoned by the central agency in connection with a money laundering case.

Congress MP, Abhishek Manu Singhvi recently told the media that there is no evidence of money laundering or of any monetary exchange, media report says.

