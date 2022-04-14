Concerns over Covid surge in Delhi, Mumbai as India sees 1,007 new cases

Coronavirus chronicle

Hindustan Times
14 April, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 12:09 pm

Related News

Concerns over Covid surge in Delhi, Mumbai as India sees 1,007 new cases

The country's overall coronavirus tally stands at 4,30,39,025, and the active caseload currently stands at 11,058

Hindustan Times
14 April, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 12:09 pm
Covid-19 deaths were reported from Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Sonbhadra, Gonda, Bhadohi, Basti, Kushinagar and Mau (HT Photo)
Covid-19 deaths were reported from Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Sonbhadra, Gonda, Bhadohi, Basti, Kushinagar and Mau (HT Photo)

While India has been registering an average of nearly 1,000 Covid cases a day over the last two weeks (the daily tally dropped to the 800-mark last week), a recent comparative spike in cases in Delhi and Mumbai has sparked concerns over the spread of virus again. India on Thursday registered 1,007 new cases, marginally lower compared to 1,088 cases the day before. However, many countries across the world - including France, Germany, Italy in Europe and China - have been registering a rise in Covid patients since March. Amid worries over new variants, including the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, and XE variant (a recombinant variant of BA.1 and BA.2), experts have suggested that people in India should not lower their guards.

On Wednesday, India's national capital added 299 fresh cases, a 48 per cent jump over the 202 infections the previous day. The city had recently eased the Covid curbs, dropping the mask mandate among other steps. So did Mumbai as the Maharashtra government relaxed Covid restrictions ahead of the festival of Gudi Padwa.

India's financial capital on Wednesday reported 73 new Covid-19 cases - the highest in a day after 17 March. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city stand at 10,58,567. However, no fatalities were reported in the last three days.

The country's overall coronavirus tally stands at 4,30,39,025, and the active caseload currently stands at 11,058, accounting for 0.03 percent of the total caseload, according to the Union health ministry data. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.76 percent. According to the health ministry data, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.23 percent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.25 percent.

At least two cases of the highly transmissible XE variant have been recorded in Mumbai and Gujarat by the local government officials.

On Sunday, India expanded the vaccination coverage by allowing booster doses for all adults. So far, 186 crore doses have been given in India.

Top News / South Asia

India / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

2h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

2h | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

3h | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

3h | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

3h | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

3h | Videos
World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research