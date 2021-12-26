Cloth mask not good enough protection against Omicron: Expert 

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report 
26 December, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 10:57 am

It is paramount, again, to follow all Covid-19 health guidelines, including wearing a mask. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Cloth masks won't do much in the fight against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, said Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst. 

Since the early days of the pandemic, we've learned that not all masks are created equal. A face mask's ability to block the spread of viral particles depends on how well it fits your face, as well as the number and material of its layers, reports Insider. 

"Cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There's no place for them in light of Omicron," Wen told CNN on Monday. "Wear a high-quality mask, at least a three-ply surgical mask."

While cloth masks may have seemed like a good idea in 2020, they're not particularly useful in areas of high viral transmission, studies have found. A September 2020 review found that cloth masks may be beneficial for preventing transmission in low-risk public settings but that they offered limited protection in healthcare settings.

Given that Omicron is more transmissible than previous variants and is now the dominant variant in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people should take greater precautions to avoid the coronavirus. That means masking up smarter, Wen said.

Beware of counterfeit medical masks

Genuine lab-tested N95 masks — or their Chinese and Korean counterparts (KN95 and KF94, respectively) — are the most effective masks for filtering viral particles. The number indicates that the masks filter about 95% of aerosol-size particles.

In comparison, a surgical mask rated ASTM level 2 or 3 can filter out at least 50% of exhaled droplets that may carry the coronavirus. The downfall of surgical masks is that they don't fit all face sizes, but adding a cloth mask or mask brace on top of a medical-grade mask can combine the benefits of good fit and filtration.

N95s and other medical masks are preferable to cloth masks because they've been tested to meet a certain standard of protection. Keep in mind that counterfeit masks do not meet that standard. 

The CDC has a running list of common counterfeit respirators that have not been approved in the US.
 

