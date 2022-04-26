China's Beijing expands Covid-19 mass testing to most of city

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 09:18 am

China's Beijing expands Covid-19 mass testing to most of city

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 09:18 am
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a nucleic acid test at a mobile testing site outside a hospital following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a nucleic acid test at a mobile testing site outside a hospital following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China's capital Beijing swiftly expanded its Covid-19 mass testing from one district this week to most of the city of nearly 22 million, adding to expectations of an imminent lockdown similar to Shanghai's.

Beijing began testing the residents of its most populous district Chaoyang on Monday. By the end of the day, even though only a fraction of the results had come out, the city decided to conduct tests on 10 other districts and one economic development zone by Saturday.

The Chinese capital reported 33 new locally transmitted cases for April 25, the city's health authority said on Tuesday, of which 32 were symptomatic and one was asymptomatic. That was slightly higher than 19 community infections reported a day earlier.

Beijing's decision to now test roughly 20 million people came just days after tens of infections were found. In contrast, Shanghai waited for about a month and more than 1,000 cases before launching a city-wide mass testing drive in early April.

"To resolutely curb the risk of the spread of the epidemic and effectively maintain the health of the citizens, it was decided to further expand the scope of regional screening on the basis of the tests done in Chaoyang district," a spokesman of Beijing's municipal government said on Monday night.

Three rounds of PCR tests will be conducted from Tuesday to Saturday in the districts Dongcheng, Xicheng, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping, Daxing, as well as the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area.

Beijing's latest Covid outbreak, while modest by global standards, is expected to deepen fears of a Shanghai-style lockdown of the Chinese capital, further clouding the country's economic outlook as endless mass testing, a rigorous quarantine regime and austere social distancing rules take their toll.

Asian markets suffered their worst day in over a month on Monday on fears that Beijing was about to enter such a lockdown. Chinese shares slumped to a two-year low.

Top News / World+Biz / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

54m | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

12h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

20h | Panorama
Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

11h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

11h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

12h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?