China must share more data on virus origins - WHO chief

Reuters
21 December, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 02:34 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

China must be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there had been "many failures" during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a lack of rules or obligations under the WHO's current 2005 International Health Regulations.

"We need to continue until we know the origins, we need to push harder because we should learn from what happened this time in order to (do) better in the future," Tedros told a news briefing for Geneva journalists.

china / WHO

