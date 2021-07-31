As cases surge, Thai hospital uses containers to store bodies

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
31 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 09:22 pm

Related News

As cases surge, Thai hospital uses containers to store bodies

"There's not enough space, so we bought two containers for bodies' storage"

Reuters
31 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 09:22 pm
Health care workers move a dead body to a container after a hospital morgue overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths begun to store bodies in refrigerated containers, as the country struggles to deal with its biggest outbreak to date, in Pathum Thani, Thailand July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Health care workers move a dead body to a container after a hospital morgue overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths begun to store bodies in refrigerated containers, as the country struggles to deal with its biggest outbreak to date, in Pathum Thani, Thailand July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A Thai hospital morgue overwhelmed by Covid-19 deaths has begun storing bodies in refrigerated containers, resorting to a measure it last took in a devastating 2004 tsunami, as the country grapples with its biggest coronavirus outbreak.

Thailand on Saturday reported a daily record of 18,912 new cases and a record of 178 new deaths, bringing total accumulated cases to 597,287 and 4,857 fatalities.

At Thammasat University Hospital near the capital Bangkok, a 10-freezer morgue usually handles up to seven autopsies a day. But the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic means it now has to deal with more than 10 bodies daily.

"There's not enough space, so we bought two containers for bodies' storage," Pharuhat Tor-udom, a director of the hospital, told Reuters, adding the containers cost about 250,000 baht ($7,601) each.

Almost 20% of bodies with an unidentified cause of death later tested positive for Covid-19, overwhelming the morgue and medical staff, he said.

"During the tsunami, we used containers to store bodies waiting to be autopsied for identification. But we haven't had to do that (again) until now," Pharuhat said.

There were several bodies kept in one container on Saturday, waiting to be retrieved by their relatives, he said.

"What makes us feel extremely sad is that we were not able to help people who died because of lacking access to medical treatment," he added.

Hospitals in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces are running out of capacity due to the surge in infections.

World+Biz

Thai / hospital / bodies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

4h | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

6h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

6h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house